NOV (NYSE:NOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOV)

NOV last released its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Its revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. NOV has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($1.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NOV are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to $0.20 per share. NOV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOV)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NOV in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NOV stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.7. Earnings for CONMED are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.75 per share. CONMED has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CONMED in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CONMED stock.

DECKERS OUTDOOR (NYSE:DECK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor has generated $13.47 earnings per share over the last year ($13.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Earnings for Deckers Outdoor are expected to grow by 17.03% in the coming year, from $15.03 to $17.59 per share. Deckers Outdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DECKERS OUTDOOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DECK)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Deckers Outdoor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Deckers Outdoor stock.

TERRITORIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Territorial Bancorp are expected to decrease by -5.71% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.65 per share. Territorial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERRITORIAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBNK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Territorial Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Territorial Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TBNK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

