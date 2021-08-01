TRANSUNION (NYSE:TRU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business earned $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.7. Earnings for TransUnion are expected to grow by 12.69% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $3.73 per share. TransUnion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSUNION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRU)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransUnion in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransUnion stock.

TransUnion

STIFEL FINANCIAL (NYSE:SF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Stifel Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STIFEL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SF)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stifel Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stifel Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stifel Financial

SEAGEN (NASDAQ:SGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5. Earnings for Seagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.43) to $0.27 per share. Seagen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGEN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seagen in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Seagen stock.

Seagen

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ICPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has generated ($8.34) earnings per share over the last year (($5.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.63) to ($4.58) per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICPT)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ICPT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals