APPLE (NASDAQ:AAPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($4.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Earnings for Apple are expected to grow by 3.47% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $5.37 per share. Apple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAPL)

34 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apple in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apple stock.

Apple

VICI PROPERTIES (NYSE:VICI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for VICI Properties are expected to grow by 5.38% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.96 per share. VICI Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VICI PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VICI)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VICI Properties in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VICI Properties stock.

VICI Properties

THE SOUTHERN (NYSE:SO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SO)

The Southern last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern has generated $3.25 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Earnings for The Southern are expected to grow by 6.89% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.57 per share. The Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SOUTHERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SO)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Southern in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Southern stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Southern

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR (NYSE:CCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Clear Channel Outdoor has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year (($1.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Clear Channel Outdoor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.29) per share. Clear Channel Outdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Clear Channel Outdoor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor