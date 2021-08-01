HBT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for HBT Financial are expected to decrease by -15.64% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $1.51 per share. HBT Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HBT FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HBT Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HBT Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNITED RENTALS (NYSE:URI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.15. United Rentals has generated $17.44 earnings per share over the last year ($12.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Earnings for United Rentals are expected to grow by 15.37% in the coming year, from $21.14 to $24.39 per share. United Rentals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED RENTALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:URI)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Rentals in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” United Rentals stock.

AMAZON.COM (NASDAQ:AMZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com has generated $41.83 earnings per share over the last year ($52.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.3. Earnings for Amazon.com are expected to grow by 30.07% in the coming year, from $57.16 to $74.35 per share. Amazon.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMAZON.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMZN)

42 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amazon.com in the last year. There are currently 42 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amazon.com stock.

LTC PROPERTIES (NYSE:LTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. LTC Properties has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Earnings for LTC Properties are expected to grow by 7.09% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $2.87 per share. LTC Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LTC PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LTC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LTC Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” LTC Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

