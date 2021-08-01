J & J SNACK FOODS (NASDAQ:JJSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods last issued its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,826.6. Earnings for J & J Snack Foods are expected to grow by 85.65% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $4.40 per share. J & J Snack Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LAM RESEARCH (NASDAQ:LRCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research has generated $15.95 earnings per share over the last year ($23.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 21.34% in the coming year, from $26.71 to $32.41 per share. Lam Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAM RESEARCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LRCX)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lam Research in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lam Research stock.

Lam Research

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP (NYSE:NOA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for North American Construction Group are expected to grow by 31.76% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.95 per share. North American Construction Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for North American Construction Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” North American Construction Group stock.

North American Construction Group

SM ENERGY (NYSE:SM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($5.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SM Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $2.29 per share. SM Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SM ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SM Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” SM Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SM Energy