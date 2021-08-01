MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MPWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Its revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has generated $3.52 earnings per share over the last year ($3.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.4. Earnings for Monolithic Power Systems are expected to grow by 27.35% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $5.68 per share. Monolithic Power Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MPWR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monolithic Power Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Monolithic Power Systems stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:WH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year (($1.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 37.77% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $3.21 per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WH)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (NYSE:CS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Credit Suisse Group has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Earnings for Credit Suisse Group are expected to grow by 84.00% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.38 per share. Credit Suisse Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CS)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Credit Suisse Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Credit Suisse Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Credit Suisse Group

BEAZER HOMES USA (NYSE:BZH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($3.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Earnings for Beazer Homes USA are expected to grow by 17.67% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $3.53 per share. Beazer Homes USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEAZER HOMES USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BZH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beazer Homes USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Beazer Homes USA stock.

Beazer Homes USA