CELESTICA (NYSE:CLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Earnings for Celestica are expected to grow by 20.21% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.13 per share. Celestica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELESTICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celestica in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Celestica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Celestica

AMPHENOL (NYSE:APH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Earnings for Amphenol are expected to grow by 12.28% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $2.56 per share. Amphenol has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMPHENOL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APH)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amphenol in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amphenol stock.

Amphenol

SPOK (NASDAQ:SPOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.20) diluted earnings per share). Spok has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SPOK? (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Wall Street analysts have given Spok a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Spok wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:RILY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($20.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. B. Riley Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN B. RILEY FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:RILY)

Wall Street analysts have given B. Riley Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but B. Riley Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.