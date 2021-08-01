MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm earned $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. MSCI has generated $7.83 earnings per share over the last year ($7.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.9. Earnings for MSCI are expected to grow by 12.99% in the coming year, from $9.62 to $10.87 per share. MSCI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MSCI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MSCI in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MSCI stock.

OWENS CORNING (NYSE:OC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning has generated $5.21 earnings per share over the last year ($6.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Earnings for Owens Corning are expected to grow by 8.19% in the coming year, from $8.06 to $8.72 per share. Owens Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWENS CORNING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owens Corning in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Owens Corning stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

XCEL ENERGY (NASDAQ:XEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Earnings for Xcel Energy are expected to grow by 6.73% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.17 per share. Xcel Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XCEL ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XEL)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xcel Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Xcel Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XEL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BYLINE BANCORP (NYSE:BY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Byline Bancorp are expected to decrease by -21.74% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.44 per share. Byline Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BYLINE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BY)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Byline Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Byline Bancorp stock.

