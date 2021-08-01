SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Its revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Earnings for Sensata Technologies are expected to grow by 15.99% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.99 per share. Sensata Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ST)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensata Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sensata Technologies stock.

WINGSTOP (NASDAQ:WING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.4. Earnings for Wingstop are expected to grow by 29.29% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.81 per share. Wingstop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WINGSTOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WING)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wingstop in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wingstop stock.

CENOVUS ENERGY (NYSE:CVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Cenovus Energy has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cenovus Energy are expected to decrease by -29.55% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.62 per share. Cenovus Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENOVUS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVE)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cenovus Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cenovus Energy stock.

ATERIAN (NASDAQ:ATER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Aterian has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($5.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aterian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.48 per share. Aterian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Aterian will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS ATERIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATER)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aterian in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aterian stock.

