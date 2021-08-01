XEROX (NYSE:XRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Earnings for Xerox are expected to grow by 26.23% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.31 per share. Xerox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XEROX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XRX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xerox in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Xerox stock.

Xerox

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL (NASDAQ:ALGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel has generated ($9.33) earnings per share over the last year (($9.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allegiant Travel are expected to grow by 270.51% in the coming year, from $4.51 to $16.71 per share. Allegiant Travel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGIANT TRAVEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegiant Travel in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Allegiant Travel stock.

Allegiant Travel

CUBESMART (NYSE:CUBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. CubeSmart has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year ($0.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Earnings for CubeSmart are expected to grow by 3.65% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $1.99 per share. CubeSmart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUBESMART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUBE)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CubeSmart in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CubeSmart stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CUBE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CubeSmart

ADICET BIO (NASDAQ:ACET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio last issued its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. The firm earned ($3.98) million during the quarter. Adicet Bio has generated ($5.01) earnings per share over the last year (($5.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adicet Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.85) per share.

IS ADICET BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACET)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adicet Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adicet Bio stock.

Adicet Bio