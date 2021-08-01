GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:GABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($2.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for German American Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.14% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $2.48 per share. German American Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GABC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for German American Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” German American Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GABC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

German American Bancorp

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year ($7.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Earnings for Aflac are expected to decrease by -1.34% in the coming year, from $5.22 to $5.15 per share. Aflac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFLAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AFL)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aflac in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aflac stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Aflac

MANNING & NAPIER (NYSE:MN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Manning & Napier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MANNING & NAPIER? (NYSE:MN)

Wall Street analysts have given Manning & Napier a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Manning & Napier wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO (NYSE:CBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year ($1.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.6. Earnings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição are expected to decrease by -3.57% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.27 per share.

IS COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBD)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição