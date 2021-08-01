ALPHABET (NASDAQ:GOOGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet has generated $58.61 earnings per share over the last year ($75.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9. Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 9.00% in the coming year, from $90.15 to $98.26 per share. Alphabet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHABET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

44 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alphabet in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 43 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alphabet stock.

XPO LOGISTICS (NYSE:XPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.9. Earnings for XPO Logistics are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $6.32 to $7.11 per share. XPO Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XPO LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XPO)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XPO Logistics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” XPO Logistics stock.

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:VRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has generated $9.03 earnings per share over the last year ($10.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 8.89% in the coming year, from $9.45 to $10.29 per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRTX)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:NXGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.1. Earnings for NextGen Healthcare are expected to grow by 10.94% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.71 per share. NextGen Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NXGN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextGen Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NextGen Healthcare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NXGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

