IDEX (NYSE:IEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX last posted its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.4. Earnings for IDEX are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $6.20 to $6.78 per share. IDEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IEX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDEX in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IDEX stock.

IDEX

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP (NYSE:AMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group has generated $13.36 earnings per share over the last year ($8.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Earnings for Affiliated Managers Group are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $16.76 to $19.19 per share. Affiliated Managers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Affiliated Managers Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Affiliated Managers Group stock.

Affiliated Managers Group

INTERNATIONAL PAPER (NYSE:IP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IP)

International Paper last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for International Paper are expected to grow by 18.14% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $5.73 per share. International Paper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL PAPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IP)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Paper in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” International Paper stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

International Paper

EVELO BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:EVLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Evelo Biosciences has generated ($2.37) earnings per share over the last year (($2.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evelo Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($1.92) per share. Evelo Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVELO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVLO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evelo Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evelo Biosciences stock.

Evelo Biosciences