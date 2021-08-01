LAKELAND FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:LKFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Earnings for Lakeland Financial are expected to decrease by -5.14% in the coming year, from $3.50 to $3.32 per share. Lakeland Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAKELAND FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LKFN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lakeland Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Lakeland Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LKFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lakeland Financial

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY (NYSE:CP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Canadian Pacific Railway are expected to grow by 13.35% in the coming year, from $3.37 to $3.82 per share. Canadian Pacific Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CP)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Canadian Pacific Railway stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway

GENASYS (NASDAQ:GNSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Genasys has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Earnings for Genasys are expected to grow by 200.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.12 per share. Genasys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENASYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genasys in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Genasys stock.

Genasys

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:CXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. Columbia Property Trust has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Columbia Property Trust are expected to grow by 3.15% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.31 per share. Columbia Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CXP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbia Property Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Columbia Property Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CXP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Columbia Property Trust