LAKE SHORE BANCORP (NASDAQ:LSBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Lake Shore Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

RAYMOND JAMES (NYSE:RJF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year ($7.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for Raymond James are expected to grow by 1.68% in the coming year, from $9.50 to $9.66 per share. Raymond James has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYMOND JAMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RJF)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Raymond James in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Raymond James stock.

GILEAD SCIENCES (NASDAQ:GILD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences has generated $7.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.9. Earnings for Gilead Sciences are expected to decrease by -3.24% in the coming year, from $7.10 to $6.87 per share. Gilead Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GILEAD SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GILD)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gilead Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gilead Sciences stock.

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OCFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for OceanFirst Financial are expected to grow by 6.98% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.84 per share. OceanFirst Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCFC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OceanFirst Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OceanFirst Financial stock.

