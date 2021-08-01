EXTRA SPACE STORAGE (NYSE:EXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year ($4.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Earnings for Extra Space Storage are expected to grow by 3.54% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $6.43 per share. Extra Space Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTRA SPACE STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extra Space Storage in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Extra Space Storage stock.

TILRAY (NASDAQ:TLRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm earned $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year (($2.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tilray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.19) per share. Tilray has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TILRAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLRY)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tilray in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tilray stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TLRY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LABORATORY CO. OF AMERICA (NYSE:LH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America has generated $23.94 earnings per share over the last year ($26.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Earnings for Laboratory Co. of America are expected to decrease by -30.35% in the coming year, from $22.90 to $15.95 per share. Laboratory Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LABORATORY CO. OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laboratory Co. of America in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Laboratory Co. of America stock.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS (NASDAQ:ULH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year ($2.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Universal Logistics are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.60 per share. Universal Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ULH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Logistics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Universal Logistics stock.

