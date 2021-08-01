STAG INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:STAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. STAG Industrial has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Earnings for STAG Industrial are expected to grow by 4.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.09 per share. STAG Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAG INDUSTRIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STAG)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STAG Industrial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” STAG Industrial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STAG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STAG Industrial

LIVANOVA (NASDAQ:LIVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year (($8.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LivaNova are expected to grow by 47.95% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $2.16 per share. LivaNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVANOVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIVN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LivaNova in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LivaNova stock.

LivaNova

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST (NYSE:MPW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. Medical Properties Trust has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Earnings for Medical Properties Trust are expected to grow by 6.86% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.87 per share. Medical Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MPW)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medical Properties Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medical Properties Trust stock.

Medical Properties Trust

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. ACNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

