C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:CHRW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business earned $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Its revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year ($4.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide are expected to decrease by -1.39% in the coming year, from $5.03 to $4.96 per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHRW)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHRW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INOVALON (NASDAQ:INOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.2. Earnings for Inovalon are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.84 per share. Inovalon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INOVALON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INOV)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inovalon in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Inovalon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INOV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NOVOCURE (NASDAQ:NVCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. NovoCure has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.2. Earnings for NovoCure are expected to grow by 425.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.42 per share. NovoCure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVOCURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVCR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NovoCure in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” NovoCure stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVCR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INDEPENDENT BANK (NASDAQ:IBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Independent Bank has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year ($3.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to decrease by -29.68% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $1.99 per share. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENT BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IBCP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independent Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Independent Bank stock.

