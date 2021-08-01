MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm earned $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($2.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Earnings for Mondelez International are expected to grow by 7.85% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.16 per share. Mondelez International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mondelez International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mondelez International stock.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:NLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($3.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Earnings for Annaly Capital Management are expected to decrease by -5.56% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.02 per share. Annaly Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NLY)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Annaly Capital Management in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Annaly Capital Management stock.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (NYSE:LYG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Earnings for Lloyds Banking Group are expected to decrease by -20.51% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.31 per share.

IS LLOYDS BANKING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LYG)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lloyds Banking Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lloyds Banking Group stock.

BJ’S RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:BJRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BJ’s Restaurants are expected to grow by 300.00% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $2.36 per share. BJ’s Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BJ’S RESTAURANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BJRI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BJ’s Restaurants in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BJ’s Restaurants stock.

