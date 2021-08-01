PETMED EXPRESS (NASDAQ:PETS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. PetMed Express has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. PetMed Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PETMED EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PETS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PetMed Express in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PetMed Express stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PETS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (NYSE:DB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year ($0.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.52 per share. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DB)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ZOVIO (NASDAQ:ZVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year (($1.85) diluted earnings per share). Zovio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOVIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZVO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zovio in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zovio stock.

MACROGENICS (NASDAQ:MGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. MacroGenics has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year (($2.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MacroGenics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.26) to ($2.45) per share. MacroGenics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MACROGENICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGNX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MacroGenics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MacroGenics stock.

