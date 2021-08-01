ESQUIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ESQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Esquire Financial are expected to grow by 21.79% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.85 per share. Esquire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESQUIRE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESQ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esquire Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Esquire Financial stock.

Esquire Financial

INGERSOLL RAND (NYSE:IR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ingersoll Rand are expected to grow by 530.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.63 per share. Ingersoll Rand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INGERSOLL RAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IR)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ingersoll Rand in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ingersoll Rand stock.

Ingersoll Rand

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (NYSE:RDS.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $59.12 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($4.14) diluted earnings per share). Royal Dutch Shell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RDS.B)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Dutch Shell in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Royal Dutch Shell stock.

Royal Dutch Shell

OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST (NASDAQ:OPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $2.51. Office Properties Income Trust has generated $5.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Earnings for Office Properties Income Trust are expected to grow by 4.73% in the coming year, from $4.44 to $4.65 per share. Office Properties Income Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Office Properties Income Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Office Properties Income Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Office Properties Income Trust