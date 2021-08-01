FRANKLIN ELECTRIC (NASDAQ:FELE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Earnings for Franklin Electric are expected to grow by 7.31% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.23 per share. Franklin Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANKLIN ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FELE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franklin Electric in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Franklin Electric stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FELE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALAMOS GOLD (NYSE:AGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Alamos Gold has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Alamos Gold are expected to grow by 6.12% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.52 per share. Alamos Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALAMOS GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alamos Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alamos Gold stock.

KIMCO REALTY (NYSE:KIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year ($2.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Kimco Realty are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.35 per share. Kimco Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIMCO REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KIM)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimco Realty in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kimco Realty stock.

COMPUTER TASK GROUP (NASDAQ:CTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Computer Task Group are expected to grow by 26.79% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.71 per share. Computer Task Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

