INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO (NYSE:IBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco last issued its earnings results on July 5th, 2021. The reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. Industrias Bachoco has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($3.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Industrias Bachoco are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $4.61 to $4.90 per share. Industrias Bachoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IBA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Industrias Bachoco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Industrias Bachoco stock.

BANCO SANTANDER (NYSE:SAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year (($0.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Banco Santander are expected to grow by 2.63% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.39 per share. Banco Santander has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO SANTANDER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAN)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Santander in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Santander stock.

CYBEROPTICS (NASDAQ:CYBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.1. Earnings for CyberOptics are expected to grow by 17.89% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.12 per share. CyberOptics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYBEROPTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYBE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyberOptics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CyberOptics stock.

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE (NYSE:SAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year ($4.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for Sonic Automotive are expected to grow by 3.75% in the coming year, from $5.33 to $5.53 per share. Sonic Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONIC AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAH)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonic Automotive in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonic Automotive stock.

