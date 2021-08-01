OLIN (NYSE:OLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OLN)

Olin last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Olin has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year (($4.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Olin are expected to decrease by -2.53% in the coming year, from $5.92 to $5.77 per share. Olin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OLN)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Olin in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Olin stock.

Olin

ANTERO MIDSTREAM (NYSE:AM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year ($0.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Antero Midstream are expected to grow by 13.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.85 per share. Antero Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTERO MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AM)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Antero Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Antero Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Antero Midstream

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Earnings for LKQ are expected to grow by 7.62% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.39 per share. LKQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LKQ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LKQ)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LKQ in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LKQ stock.

LKQ

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SMMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year ($2.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Earnings for Summit Financial Group are expected to decrease by -9.27% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $2.74 per share. Summit Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMMF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Financial Group stock.

Summit Financial Group