STANLEY BLACK & DECKER (NYSE:SWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company earned $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Its revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has generated $9.04 earnings per share over the last year ($9.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Stanley Black & Decker are expected to grow by 8.88% in the coming year, from $11.15 to $12.14 per share. Stanley Black & Decker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stanley Black & Decker in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stanley Black & Decker stock.

Stanley Black & Decker

MKS INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:MKSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year ($7.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for MKS Instruments are expected to grow by 9.97% in the coming year, from $11.23 to $12.35 per share. MKS Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MKS INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MKSI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MKS Instruments in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MKS Instruments stock.

MKS Instruments

ARCELORMITTAL (NYSE:MT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year ($2.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Earnings for ArcelorMittal are expected to decrease by -27.86% in the coming year, from $10.66 to $7.69 per share. ArcelorMittal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCELORMITTAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MT)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ArcelorMittal in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ArcelorMittal stock.

ArcelorMittal

U.S. SILICA (NYSE:SLCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for U.S. Silica are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.30) per share. U.S. Silica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. SILICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLCA)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Silica in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” U.S. Silica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SLCA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

U.S. Silica