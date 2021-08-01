ENPHASE ENERGY (NASDAQ:ENPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company earned $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.8. Earnings for Enphase Energy are expected to grow by 29.94% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $2.17 per share. Enphase Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENPHASE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENPH)

27 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enphase Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enphase Energy stock.

Enphase Energy

EQT (NYSE:EQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQT)

EQT last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($3.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EQT are expected to grow by 70.73% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.40 per share. EQT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQT)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EQT in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” EQT stock.

EQT

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (NYSE:AJG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year ($4.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Earnings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are expected to grow by 7.21% in the coming year, from $5.13 to $5.50 per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AJG)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AJG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FMBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. First Mid Bancshares has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($2.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Earnings for First Mid Bancshares are expected to grow by 0.29% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $3.48 per share. First Mid Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MID BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMBH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Mid Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Mid Bancshares stock.

First Mid Bancshares