NORTHWEST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:NWBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares last released its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for Northwest Bancshares are expected to decrease by -8.26% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.00 per share. Northwest Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWEST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWBI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northwest Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Northwest Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NWBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS (NYSE:EPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($1.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for Enterprise Products Partners are expected to decrease by -0.90% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.20 per share. Enterprise Products Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPD)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enterprise Products Partners in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enterprise Products Partners stock.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:BWFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Earnings for Bankwell Financial Group are expected to grow by 0.99% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $3.05 per share. Bankwell Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWFG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bankwell Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bankwell Financial Group stock.

SJW GROUP (NYSE:SJW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business earned $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for SJW Group are expected to grow by 25.38% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.47 per share. SJW Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SJW GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SJW)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SJW Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SJW Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SJW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

