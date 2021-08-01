SB FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SBFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. SB Financial Group has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year ($2.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for SB Financial Group are expected to decrease by -14.07% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $1.71 per share. SB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CINF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($18.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Cincinnati Financial are expected to grow by 4.86% in the coming year, from $4.53 to $4.75 per share. Cincinnati Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CINCINNATI FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CINF)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cincinnati Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cincinnati Financial stock.

S&P GLOBAL (NYSE:SPGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global has generated $11.69 earnings per share over the last year ($10.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.2. Earnings for S&P Global are expected to grow by 9.45% in the coming year, from $12.80 to $14.01 per share. S&P Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS S&P GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPGI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for S&P Global in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” S&P Global stock.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:ENVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International has generated $6.82 earnings per share over the last year ($13.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4. Earnings for Enova International are expected to decrease by -8.49% in the coming year, from $5.18 to $4.74 per share. Enova International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENOVA INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENVA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enova International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Enova International stock.

