OVINTIV (NYSE:OVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year (($23.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ovintiv are expected to grow by 15.27% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.68 per share. Ovintiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OVINTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OVV)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ovintiv in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ovintiv stock.

Ovintiv

ALLISON TRANSMISSION (NYSE:ALSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Earnings for Allison Transmission are expected to grow by 22.11% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.86 per share. Allison Transmission has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLISON TRANSMISSION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALSN)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allison Transmission in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Allison Transmission stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Allison Transmission

MOLSON COORS BREWING (NYSE:TAP.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $1.90 billion during the quarter. Molson Coors Brewing has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MOLSON COORS BREWING? (NYSE:TAP.A)

Wall Street analysts have given Molson Coors Brewing a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Molson Coors Brewing wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

URBAN ONE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UONEK)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN URBAN ONE? (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Wall Street analysts have given Urban One a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Urban One wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.