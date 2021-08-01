(NASDAQ:DALN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DALLASNEWS? (NASDAQ:DALN)

Wall Street analysts have given DallasNews a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but DallasNews wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year ($1.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.0. Earnings for PTC are expected to grow by 17.22% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.45 per share. PTC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PTC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTC)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PTC in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PTC stock.

PTC

TWILIO (NYSE:TWLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio has generated ($2.38) earnings per share over the last year (($3.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Twilio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($2.51) per share. Twilio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWILIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWLO)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twilio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 24 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Twilio stock.

Twilio

PBF ENERGY (NYSE:PBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.23. PBF Energy has generated ($11.78) earnings per share over the last year (($3.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PBF Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.53) to $0.31 per share. PBF Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PBF ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBF)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PBF Energy in the last year. There are currently 7 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PBF Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PBF Energy