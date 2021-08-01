ENTEGRIS (NASDAQ:ENTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm earned $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.8. Earnings for Entegris are expected to grow by 15.36% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.68 per share. Entegris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTEGRIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENTG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entegris in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Entegris stock.

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES (NYSE:PB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year ($5.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for Prosperity Bancshares are expected to decrease by -4.28% in the coming year, from $5.61 to $5.37 per share. Prosperity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROSPERITY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PB)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prosperity Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Prosperity Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AVANTOR (NYSE:AVTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.6. Earnings for Avantor are expected to grow by 11.02% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.41 per share. Avantor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVANTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVTR)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avantor in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avantor stock.

AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:AMAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amalgamated Financial has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Amalgamated Financial are expected to grow by 7.59% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.70 per share. Amalgamated Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMAL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amalgamated Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amalgamated Financial stock.

