TERADYNE (NASDAQ:TER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year ($4.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Earnings for Teradyne are expected to grow by 5.39% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $5.67 per share. Teradyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERADYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TER)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teradyne in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teradyne stock.

Teradyne

LG DISPLAY (NYSE:LPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business earned $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. LG Display has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for LG Display are expected to decrease by -41.06% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.22 per share. LG Display has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LG DISPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LG Display in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” LG Display stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LG Display

TELEFÓNICA (NYSE:TEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Telefónica has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year ($0.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for Telefónica are expected to decrease by -4.55% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.42 per share. Telefónica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEFÓNICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEF)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telefónica in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Telefónica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Telefónica

OPPENHEIMER (NYSE:OPY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer last posted its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($11.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Oppenheimer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

