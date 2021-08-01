ASHLAND GLOBAL (NYSE:ASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $637 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Its revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland Global has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. Earnings for Ashland Global are expected to grow by 22.62% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.80 per share. Ashland Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASHLAND GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASH)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ashland Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ashland Global stock.

MURPHY USA (NYSE:MUSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA has generated $13.08 earnings per share over the last year ($12.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Murphy USA are expected to decrease by -6.93% in the coming year, from $9.24 to $8.60 per share. Murphy USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MURPHY USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MUSA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Murphy USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Murphy USA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MUSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LPL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:LPLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year ($5.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for LPL Financial are expected to grow by 26.08% in the coming year, from $7.17 to $9.04 per share. LPL Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LPL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPLA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LPL Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LPL Financial stock.

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:FBIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year ($3.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Earnings for First Business Financial Services are expected to decrease by -15.98% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.05 per share. First Business Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Business Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Business Financial Services stock.

