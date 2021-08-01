CHUBB (NYSE:CB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CB)

Chubb last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business earned $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Chubb has generated $7.31 earnings per share over the last year ($12.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Earnings for Chubb are expected to grow by 10.70% in the coming year, from $11.50 to $12.73 per share. Chubb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHUBB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chubb in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chubb stock.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year (($3.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 7.48% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.73 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEVA)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FORTINET (NASDAQ:FTNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year ($2.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.0. Earnings for Fortinet are expected to grow by 18.25% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.24 per share. Fortinet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTINET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTNT)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortinet in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fortinet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTNT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS (NYSE:RFP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Resolute Forest Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RFP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resolute Forest Products in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Resolute Forest Products stock.

