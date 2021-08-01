KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:KREF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -4.55% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $1.89 per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KREF)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE (NASDAQ:ORLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $23.53 earnings per share over the last year ($26.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive are expected to grow by 6.68% in the coming year, from $25.91 to $27.64 per share. O’Reilly Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORLY)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for O’Reilly Automotive in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” O’Reilly Automotive stock.

ESSA BANCORP (NASDAQ:ESSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for ESSA Bancorp are expected to grow by 0.64% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.58 per share. ESSA Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSA BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESSA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ESSA Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ESSA Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:PATK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year ($5.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Patrick Industries are expected to grow by 13.50% in the coming year, from $7.26 to $8.24 per share. Patrick Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PATRICK INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PATK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Patrick Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Patrick Industries stock.

