DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES (NYSE:RDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Earnings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are expected to grow by 1.56% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.25 per share. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RDY)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

PILGRIM’S PRIDE (NASDAQ:PPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Earnings for Pilgrim’s Pride are expected to grow by 7.84% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.20 per share. Pilgrim’s Pride has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PILGRIM’S PRIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PPC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pilgrim’s Pride in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pilgrim’s Pride stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride

CMS ENERGY (NYSE:CMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year ($3.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for CMS Energy are expected to grow by 2.84% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $2.90 per share. CMS Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CMS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CMS Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CMS Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CMS Energy

PRIMIS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FRST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Primis Financial are expected to decrease by -0.89% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.11 per share. Primis Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PRIMIS FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:FRST)

Wall Street analysts have given Primis Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Primis Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.