TRUEBLUE (NYSE:TBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.4. Earnings for TrueBlue are expected to grow by 23.53% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.89 per share. TrueBlue has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUEBLUE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TrueBlue in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TrueBlue stock.

XILINX (NASDAQ:XLNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.4. Earnings for Xilinx are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $4.03 per share. Xilinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XILINX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XLNX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xilinx in the last year. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Xilinx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XLNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:SREV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). ServiceSource International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ESTABLISHMENT LABS (NASDAQ:ESTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year (($1.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Establishment Labs are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.07) to ($0.70) per share. Establishment Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESTABLISHMENT LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESTA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Establishment Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Establishment Labs stock.

