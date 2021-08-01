VISA (NYSE:V) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:V)

Visa last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business earned $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Visa has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year ($4.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.9. Earnings for Visa are expected to grow by 24.38% in the coming year, from $5.62 to $6.99 per share. Visa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:V)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Visa in the last year. There are currently 26 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Visa stock.

Visa

ALTICE USA (NYSE:ATUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Earnings for Altice USA are expected to grow by 12.80% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.38 per share. Altice USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTICE USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATUS)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altice USA in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Altice USA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ATUS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Altice USA

AMBEV (NYSE:ABEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Earnings for Ambev are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.14 per share.

IS AMBEV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABEV)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ambev in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ambev stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABEV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ambev

MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MATW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.4. Earnings for Matthews International are expected to grow by 0.32% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.15 per share. Matthews International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MATW)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matthews International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Matthews International stock.

Matthews International