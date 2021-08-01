HEALTHSTREAM (NASDAQ:HSTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.7. HealthStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSTM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HealthStream in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” HealthStream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSTM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES (NYSE:AVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year ($5.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Earnings for AvalonBay Communities are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $7.84 to $8.46 per share. AvalonBay Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVB)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AvalonBay Communities in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AvalonBay Communities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AVB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PROV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year ($0.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Provident Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PROV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provident Financial in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Provident Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PROV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION (NYSE:GVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year (($3.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Granite Construction are expected to grow by 3.57% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.74 per share. Granite Construction has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRANITE CONSTRUCTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GVA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Granite Construction in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Granite Construction stock.

