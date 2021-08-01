NORTONLIFELOCK (NASDAQ:NLOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm earned $691 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Its revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. NortonLifeLock has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Earnings for NortonLifeLock are expected to grow by 10.47% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.90 per share. NortonLifeLock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTONLIFELOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NLOK)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NortonLifeLock in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NortonLifeLock stock.

LITTELFUSE (NASDAQ:LFUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse has generated $6.40 earnings per share over the last year ($6.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Earnings for Littelfuse are expected to grow by 6.91% in the coming year, from $9.12 to $9.75 per share. Littelfuse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LITTELFUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LFUS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Littelfuse in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Littelfuse stock.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:EIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Edison International has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year ($2.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Earnings for Edison International are expected to grow by 3.98% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $4.70 per share. Edison International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDISON INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EIX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edison International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Edison International stock.

LAWSON PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:LAWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Lawson Products has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.3. Earnings for Lawson Products are expected to grow by 17.77% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.85 per share. Lawson Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAWSON PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAWS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lawson Products in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lawson Products stock.

