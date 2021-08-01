UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (NYSE:UPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Its revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has generated $8.23 earnings per share over the last year ($5.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Earnings for United Parcel Service are expected to grow by 3.86% in the coming year, from $10.89 to $11.31 per share. United Parcel Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UPS)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Parcel Service in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” United Parcel Service stock.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:ACGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year ($4.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 30.35% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $4.08 per share. Arch Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCH CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACGL)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arch Capital Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arch Capital Group stock.

BANCO BRADESCO (NYSE:BBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The company earned $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year ($0.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Banco Bradesco are expected to grow by 12.24% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.55 per share.

IS BANCO BRADESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Bradesco in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Bradesco stock.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP (NASDAQ:HURN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. Earnings for Huron Consulting Group are expected to grow by 16.27% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.93 per share. Huron Consulting Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HURON CONSULTING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HURN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huron Consulting Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Huron Consulting Group stock.

