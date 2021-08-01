ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS (NASDAQ:ARLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Alliance Resource Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARLP)

0 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alliance Resource Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “n/a” Alliance Resource Partners stock.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:CTSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year ($2.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Earnings for Cognizant Technology Solutions are expected to grow by 10.80% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.41 per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTSH)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cognizant Technology Solutions stock.

HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:HBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $214.70 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Huttig Building Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS? (NASDAQ:HBP)

COHU (NASDAQ:COHU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for Cohu are expected to grow by 7.42% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.04 per share. Cohu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COHU)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cohu in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cohu stock.

