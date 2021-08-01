ALPHABET (NASDAQ:GOOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet last issued its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alphabet has generated $58.61 earnings per share over the last year ($75.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 9.00% in the coming year, from $90.15 to $98.26 per share. Alphabet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHABET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOG)

33 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alphabet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 32 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alphabet stock.

Alphabet

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.0. Earnings for PPD are expected to grow by 15.28% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.66 per share. PPD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PPD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PPD)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PPD in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PPD stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PPD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PPD

NORTHROP GRUMMAN (NYSE:NOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman has generated $23.65 earnings per share over the last year ($27.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Northrop Grumman are expected to grow by 4.08% in the coming year, from $24.51 to $25.51 per share. Northrop Grumman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHROP GRUMMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northrop Grumman in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Northrop Grumman stock.

Northrop Grumman

PEABODY ENERGY (NYSE:BTU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peabody Energy has generated ($3.77) earnings per share over the last year (($3.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Peabody Energy are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.57) per share. Peabody Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEABODY ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BTU)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Peabody Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Peabody Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BTU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Peabody Energy