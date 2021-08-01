PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:PFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($5.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Principal Financial Group are expected to grow by 10.83% in the coming year, from $6.28 to $6.96 per share. Principal Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFG)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Principal Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Principal Financial Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PFG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP (NYSE:PAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group has generated $6.64 earnings per share over the last year ($8.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Penske Automotive Group are expected to decrease by -6.87% in the coming year, from $9.75 to $9.08 per share. Penske Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAG)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penske Automotive Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penske Automotive Group stock.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS (NYSE:MLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.10. Martin Marietta Materials has generated $11.54 earnings per share over the last year ($12.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Earnings for Martin Marietta Materials are expected to grow by 13.14% in the coming year, from $12.48 to $14.12 per share. Martin Marietta Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MLM)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Martin Marietta Materials in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Martin Marietta Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:LXRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.45) per share.

IS LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LXRX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LXRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

