FIRSTSERVICE (NASDAQ:FSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.8. Earnings for FirstService are expected to grow by 13.15% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.84 per share. FirstService has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTSERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSV)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstService in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FirstService stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RED ROCK RESORTS (NASDAQ:RRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year (($0.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Red Rock Resorts are expected to decrease by -26.53% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $1.44 per share. Red Rock Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RED ROCK RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RRR)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Red Rock Resorts in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Red Rock Resorts stock.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:WAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has generated $3.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Earnings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies are expected to grow by 16.31% in the coming year, from $4.23 to $4.92 per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WAB)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock.

TUESDAY MORNING (OTCMKTS:TUEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning last released its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.81 million. Tuesday Morning has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Tuesday Morning are expected to decrease by -34.62% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.51 per share. Tuesday Morning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TUESDAY MORNING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tuesday Morning in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tuesday Morning stock.

