SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP (NASDAQ:SMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for Southern Missouri Bancorp are expected to decrease by -18.24% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $3.90 per share. Southern Missouri Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

INVITATION HOMES (NYSE:INVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Invitation Homes has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.0. Earnings for Invitation Homes are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.49 per share. Invitation Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVITATION HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INVH)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invitation Homes in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Invitation Homes stock.

COMCAST (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Earnings for Comcast are expected to grow by 25.08% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $3.74 per share. Comcast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMCAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comcast in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Comcast stock.

EHEALTH (NASDAQ:EHTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.4. Earnings for eHealth are expected to grow by 110.78% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $3.52 per share. eHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EHEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EHTH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eHealth in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” eHealth stock.

