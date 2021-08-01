CALIX (NYSE:CALX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CALX)

Calix last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. Earnings for Calix are expected to grow by 2.44% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.84 per share. Calix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CALX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calix in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Calix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CALX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CME GROUP (NASDAQ:CME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year ($5.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Earnings for CME Group are expected to grow by 8.56% in the coming year, from $6.66 to $7.23 per share. CME Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CME GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CME)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CME Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CME Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CME, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SAFE BULKERS (NYSE:SB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.7. Earnings for Safe Bulkers are expected to decrease by -18.33% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $0.98 per share. Safe Bulkers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAFE BULKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Safe Bulkers in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Safe Bulkers stock.

TOWNEBANK (NASDAQ:TOWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($2.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for TowneBank are expected to decrease by -18.77% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $2.12 per share. TowneBank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOWNEBANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TOWN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TowneBank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TowneBank stock.

