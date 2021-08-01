CENTENE (NYSE:CNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNC)

Centene last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm earned $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Centene are expected to grow by 11.09% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $5.71 per share. Centene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNC)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centene in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Centene stock.

EVEREST RE GROUP (NYSE:RE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group has generated $7.46 earnings per share over the last year ($20.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to grow by 13.54% in the coming year, from $27.10 to $30.77 per share. Everest Re Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVEREST RE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everest Re Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Everest Re Group stock.

THE HERSHEY (NYSE:HSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year ($6.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 5.95% in the coming year, from $6.89 to $7.30 per share. The Hershey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HERSHEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HSY)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hershey in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hershey stock.

MITEK SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MITK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.5. Earnings for Mitek Systems are expected to grow by 38.64% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.61 per share. Mitek Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MITEK SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MITK)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mitek Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mitek Systems stock.

