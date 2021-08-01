JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:JBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company earned $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. John Bean Technologies has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.0. Earnings for John Bean Technologies are expected to grow by 19.21% in the coming year, from $4.58 to $5.46 per share. John Bean Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JBT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for John Bean Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” John Bean Technologies stock.

NUVASIVE (NASDAQ:NUVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year (($0.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NuVasive are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.70 per share. NuVasive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUVASIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NUVA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NuVasive in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NuVasive stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES (NYSE:ACI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Albertsons Companies are expected to grow by 0.49% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $2.04 per share. Albertsons Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBERTSONS COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACI)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albertsons Companies in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Albertsons Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AQUA METALS (NASDAQ:AQMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aqua Metals has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aqua Metals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.04) per share. Aqua Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AQUA METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AQMS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aqua Metals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aqua Metals stock.

