QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year ($4.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for QCR are expected to decrease by -7.06% in the coming year, from $5.10 to $4.74 per share. QCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QCR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QCRH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QCR in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” QCR stock.

QCR

GENERAC (NYSE:GNRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac has generated $6.47 earnings per share over the last year ($7.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.7. Earnings for Generac are expected to grow by 11.85% in the coming year, from $10.13 to $11.33 per share. Generac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GNRC)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Generac in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Generac stock.

Generac

VISTA GOLD (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Vista Gold has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vista Gold are expected to remain at ($0.09) per share in the coming year. Vista Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTA GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vista Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vista Gold stock.

Vista Gold

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year ($1.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for CBIZ are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.80 per share. CBIZ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

